NEW DELHI, June 23: India's Government auditor CAG and Israel's State Comptroller and Ombudsman have signed an agreement for enhanced cooperation in public sector auditing through the exchange of professional knowledge and best practices.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed here on Monday provides a framework for collaboration in public sector auditing, capacity building and exchange of expertise.

Matanyahu Englman, State Comptroller and Ombudsman of Israel and President of the European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI), accompanied by a high-level delegation visited the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Monday.

"The visit marked an important milestone in strengthening professional cooperation and institutional ties between the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Israel," Office of CAG said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, a bilateral meeting was held between K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and Matanyahu Englman.

"The MoU provides a framework for enhanced cooperation in public sector auditing through the exchange of professional knowledge, methodologies, technical expertise, training opportunities and best practices," the statement said.

To operationalise the MoU, discussions were held on the feasibility of organising bilateral seminars alternately in India and Israel, enabling the exchange of professional expertise, experiences and innovative practices in areas of mutual interest.

The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of both institutions to promoting transparency, accountability, good governance and innovation in public administration, while further strengthening the cordial relations between India and Israel, the Office of CAG said.

Englman also delivered a lecture under the Dr BR Ambedkar Lecture Series on the theme 'Artificial Intelligence in Public Sector Auditing: Advanced Applications, Performance Auditing and Innovative Tools in Modern State Auditing'.

The lecture highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies, including AI and data analytics, in enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency, and impact of public sector audits.

Englman shared insights on leveraging innovative technologies to strengthen public oversight, improve accountability and address emerging governance challenges.

The bilateral meeting was attended by KS Subramanian, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (HR, IR, Legal and Coordination), BK Mohanty, Chief Technology Officer and Vimalendra Patwardhan, Director General (International Relations) from the office of the CAG of India.

Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India and Miri Weiss, Head of the International Department, Office of the State Comptroller and Ombudsman of Israel also attended the meeting. (PTI)