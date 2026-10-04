CAG flags basic facilities missing at MGNREGA worksites

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged widespread non-compliance with mandatory worker-welfare provisions under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir, finding that basic facilities such as first aid, drinking water, shade and childcare were largely absent at worksites.

The findings are part of the CAG Report No. 4 of 2026 - Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Composite Audit (Civil), for the period ended March 2024.

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A test check of records in 40 sampled Gram Panchayats found that no expenditure was incurred on providing worksite facilities during 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The audit also conducted a survey of 400 beneficiaries, which revealed the extent of the deficiencies.

All 400 beneficiaries, as per CAG, said first-aid facilities were unavailable at worksites, while all 400 also reported that crèche facilities for children were not provided.

As many as 399 beneficiaries, or 99.75 per cent, said there was no shade at worksites, while 205 beneficiaries, or 51 per cent, reported that drinking water was unavailable.

As per CAG, the MGNREGA Operational Guidelines, 2013, require provision of worksite facilities including medical aid, drinking water, shade and crèche facilities.

The guidelines also stipulate that first-aid boxes should be replenished when required and should not contain expired medicines, the audit stated.

The audit further found that in 400 sampled works, mates had not been appointed from among women workers or differently abled persons, despite the guidelines providing preference to such workers for appointment as mates where they are suitably trained.

Mates are responsible for assisting the Gram Rozgar Sahayak in managing worksite facilities, including attendance of workers.

The CAG observed that the absence of basic facilities could result in exclusion of women and differently abled beneficiaries from MGNREGA works besides adversely affecting the health, safety and hygiene of workers.

In its reply in August 2025, the Department stated that no need had been felt for such facilities during execution of the works and that facilities such as crèches and drinking water would be provided whenever required in accordance with the guidelines.

The audit, however, pointed out that the ground situation showed that even basic facilities such as drinking water and first aid had not been made available at the worksites.

The CAG said the beneficiary survey clearly indicated widespread non-compliance with essential worker-welfare provisions, noting that the deficiencies undermined the objectives of the scheme and compromised the health, safety and well-being of beneficiaries.