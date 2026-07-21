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Home / Latest News / CAG Entrusted With Audit Of SKUAST-J Accounts For Five Years

CAG Entrusted With Audit Of SKUAST-J Accounts For Five Years

JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India with the audit of the accounts of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), for a period of five years,...

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Daily Excelsior
03:07 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has entrusted the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India with the audit of the accounts of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J), for a period of five years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

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