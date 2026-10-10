SRINAGAR, Oct 10: A major cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said the searches resulted in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material.

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During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder, he said.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material, the spokesman said.

The recovered material included two assault rifles -- an AK-47 and AK-76 -- along with seven magazines and ammunition, four pistols along with four magazines and ammunition, a multi-grenade launcher (MGL) with five rounds, 11 hand grenades, three IEDs with remote controls, eight detonators and two timers, he said.

He added that other material, including a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories, was also recovered.

The recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with necessary safety precautions, the spokesman said.

A case FIR No. 66/2026 under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the UAPA, Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Bomai, he said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material, identify those involved in its concealment and ascertain possible terrorist linkages, the spokesman said.

The recovery represents a significant achievement in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts of Sopore Police. Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved, he added. (PTI)