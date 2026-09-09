Cabinet to take up Skill Development, Home Stay Policies in Sept 10 meet

New Flyover from Muthi road to Shakuntla

Samba to have Industrial Park under BHAVYA Scheme

BSNL to get land for 4G towers, Sopore to have Sabzi Mandi

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Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government is coming up with all new Skill Development and Home Stay policies with a view to boost skill-related employment and tourism industry in the Union Territory which has seen major revival this season.

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Both these policies and various other items are on top of agenda of the UT Cabinet which will meet in Srinagar at 4 PM at the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence on September 10.

Four bills have so far been drafted by the Government departments which will also be taken up by the Cabinet for approval.

All Cabinet decisions are subject to approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Sources told the Excelsior that the Government has drafted new Skill Development Policy named Mission Skill on the lines of Mission Yuva aimed at giving training to youth in different forms of skill right from school to University levels. ``The Policy will serve as another alternate mode of employment after Mission Yuva,'' they said, adding the Policy is ``more-employable and market ready human capital''.

However, there will be no impact on the Government jobs which will continue to be generated, the sources pointed out and said the Mission Yuva has also led to lot of self-employment jobs. The skill development will be applicable at schools, colleges and university levels.

If approved by the Cabinet in its meeting on Thursday, the Skill Development Policy will go the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

The Home Stay Policy is aimed at further easing the formalities to make it more people and tourist friendly with a view to give more boost to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The period of renewal is likely to be extended from one year to five years. Many formalities will be covered under self-certification etc.

On the development front, a proposal is before the Cabinet for administrative approval for construction of Flyover from Muthi Flyover to Shakuntla theatre totaling 1.955 kilometers under Union Territory capital expenditure. The Flyover will ease traffic congestions on the road.

Yet another significant proposal before the Cabinet is construction of Industrial Park under BHAVYA Scheme at Padri, Vijaypur in Samba district. The Government propose transfer of land for the Industrial Park to Industry and Commerce Department.

The Government is also expected to give nod to transfer of land in favour of BSNL for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages in Jammu and Kashmir. The Agriculture Production Department will get three kanals Shamlat land for Sabzi Mandi at Sopore subject to the Cabinet approval.

The promotions of Accounts Services (Jammu and Kashmir) Officers as Director/Director General and others are also on the Cabinet agenda.

The flood relief compensation and post Monsoon macadamization work across Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to be discussed by the Cabinet.

Four bills have been drafted by different departments for approval of the Cabinet followed by introduction in the Legislature session.