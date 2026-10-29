Cabinet snub hurt me, triggered resentment among workers: Larmi

Gul’s supporters give ultimatum

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 28: National Conference MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi today questioned his exclusion from the recent cabinet expansion, saying the decision had hurt him and triggered resentment among party workers.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a workers' convention in Anantnag today, Larmi said several legislators who had aspired to ministerial positions were also unhappy, but maintained that the discontent would not weaken the party.

“There is absolutely no truth in this. There is resentment. All those who were aspirants are upset and have grievances. Several MLAs spoke to me as well, and they too are unhappy in their own way," he said, rejecting speculation that disgruntled leaders or workers could leave the NC to join MLA Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on November 3.

Larmi said he had sought time with the party leadership to seek an explanation for his exclusion, which he described as an injustice despite his family's decades-long association with the party.

"We will meet the leadership to discuss how this happened, why an injustice occurred, and specifically why it happened to me," he said. Click here to watch video

Asserting that his family had been associated with the NC since 1931, Larmi said he had remained loyal to the party throughout his political career, including during his tenure in the Youth National Conference in the 1990s.

"From then until today, I never wavered, I never bowed down, and I never said anything against the National Conference," he said.

Describing the reaction among his supporters, Larmi said the cabinet decision had deeply hurt him and triggered an emotional response in Anantnag West and other parts of the district.

He said around 200 supporters had gathered to receive him, with several young men hugging him and breaking down in tears.

"I told them to trust in God and said that something better would come out of this," he said.

Larmi described the resentment over the cabinet expansion as a natural consequence of decisions involving party mandates and ministerial positions, but insisted it would not lead to a split in the NC.

Asked whether his exclusion would affect his approach towards the Omar Abdullah-led government, he said he would continue to raise public issues forcefully.

"I will be aggressive for the people," he said, adding that he took pride in bringing together people from different areas of Anantnag West and working for the constituency.

In the meantime, workers affiliated with MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul today threatened to set themselves and the National Conference headquarters at Nawa-e-Subh on fire if the party leadership failed to address their grievances within two days over his exclusion from the recent cabinet expansion.

The protesters staged a demonstration at Press Enclave here, expressing resentment over the party leadership's decision and accusing National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of doing injustice to the seven-time MLA.

Issuing an ultimatum to the leadership, the protesters said they would march to the party headquarters on Sunday if their demands were not met within the stipulated period.

"The party headquarters is our home, and Dr Farooq is a father figure. If we cannot express our anguish before him, then where will we go? We tried to wake Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah from their slumber, but we feel they have still not woken up. That is why we were compelled to come to the Press Enclave," Sheikh Riyan, one of the protesters, said.

Riyan warned that the protesters would resort to extreme measures if the leadership failed to intervene.

"On Sunday, we will head towards the party headquarters. We will set ourselves on fire and also set the party headquarters on fire. The Government and Dr Farooq Abdullah will be responsible for that," he said.

The protesters held the National Conference leadership and the Omar Abdullah-led Government responsible for any consequences arising from their threatened action.

They maintained that Gul was not seeking a ministerial berth for himself but said the people of Eidgah constituency wanted representation in the government to ensure development in the area.

Claiming that the constituency had lagged behind in development, the protesters argued that Gul's inclusion in the government would help address the concerns of its residents.

They also questioned the decision to leave Gul out of the cabinet expansion, saying his seven-time tenure as MLA and contribution to the party should have been taken into consideration.

The workers said they were not demanding the post of general secretary for Gul but wanted the party leadership to ensure that he received what they described as his rightful due.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister's adviser, the protesters said the position should instead have been offered to Gul.

They also demanded that Gul resign from the National Conference, describing his exclusion from the government as unacceptable.

The protesters reiterated that the leadership must resolve the issue within two days, warning that they would march to the party headquarters at Nawa-e-Subh on Sunday if their demands remain unaddressed.