Cabinet Reshuffle Will Take Place After discussion With Farooq Abdullah: CM Omar
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a cabinet reshuffle was expected after the Autumn Session, which has now concluded. He said the reshuffle could take place in these days, but his immediate priority is to attend the GST...
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a cabinet reshuffle was expected after the Autumn Session, which has now concluded. He said the reshuffle could take place in these days, but his immediate priority is to attend the GST Council meeting in New Delhi tomorrow. After returning, he said, he will discuss the matter with Farooq Abdullah and decide the next course of action.
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