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Home / Videos / Cabinet Reshuffle Will Take Place After discussion With Farooq Abdullah: CM Omar

Cabinet Reshuffle Will Take Place After discussion With Farooq Abdullah: CM Omar

    Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a cabinet reshuffle was expected after the Autumn Session, which has now concluded. He said the reshuffle could take place in these  days, but his immediate priority is to attend the GST...

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Daily Excelsior
01:41 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a cabinet reshuffle was expected after the Autumn Session, which has now concluded. He said the reshuffle could take place in these  days, but his immediate priority is to attend the GST Council meeting in New Delhi tomorrow. After returning, he said, he will discuss the matter with Farooq Abdullah and decide the next course of action.

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