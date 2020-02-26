Cabinet orders implementation of 37 Central Laws in J&K

Separate order to be issued for Ladakh UT

Will ensure administrative effectiveness: Govt



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 26: The Union Cabinet today ordered implementation of 37 Central Laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure administrative effectiveness and remove ambiguity in implementation of these laws in line with the Constitution of India.

The Cabinet which met in the Union capital today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for implementation of 37 Central Laws in Jammu and Kashmir to bring the Union Territory, which was created on October 31, 2019 at par with all other States and UTs of the country.

An announcement on implementation of 37 Central Laws in Jammu and Kashmir was made by Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar at a press conference in New Delhi.

An official statement issued by the Government after the Cabinet meeting said the Union Cabinet in its meeting today approved the proposal for issuance of an order by the Central Government for adaptation of modifications of 37 such Central Laws that are made applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

‘Adaptation of 37 Central Acts with such modifications would ensure administrative effectiveness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remove ambiguity in implementation of these laws in line with the Constitution of India,” the statement said.

“For the purpose of facilitating the application in relation to the successor Union Territories, of any law made before the appointed day, as detailed in Fifth Schedule, the Central Government may, before the expiration of one year from the day, by order, make such adaptations and modifications of the law, whether by way of repeal or amendment, as may be necessary or expedient, and thereupon every such law shall have effect subject to the adaptations and modifications made until altered, repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority,” as per the Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act.

As far as implementation of Central Laws in the Union Territory of Ladakh is concerned, sources said the Laws will be extended there shortly as per the requirement. Many Central Laws might not be required in Ladakh as it will not have the Legislature, separate High Court, the Public Services Commission and some other such bodies etc.

“Order pertaining to implementation of Central Laws in the Union Territory of Ladakh will be issued separately,” the sources said.

“All the Central laws which are applicable to whole of India except the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir before appointed date i.e. 31.10.2019 are now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the same date. Further, it is necessary to adapt the Central Laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modification and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the UT of J&K thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with Constitution of India,” the official statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act was passed by the Parliament on August 6, 2019 under which the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Before Reorganization, the Central Government had scrapped special Constitutional provisions of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government as well as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Government have already made it clear that 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Constitution of India will be implemented in J&K to empower Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies. The stringent Anti-Corruption Laws have also been implemented in the Union Territory.