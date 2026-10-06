New Delhi, Oct 6: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday hailed PM Narendra Modi's 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as the head of government, first as the Gujarat CM and then as the prime minister, saying his "extraordinary journey" was guided by the principle of "Nation First and Citizen First".

In a resolution, the cabinet also said that three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the "enduring trust" that the public has reposed in Prime Minister Modi.

Briefing reporters on the resolution adopted at the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cabinet passed the resolution congratulating the prime minister on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

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"Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of 'Nation First and Citizen First'," he said.

Vaishnaw said ten salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership in Gujarat with his leadership later as the country's PM.

Firstly, the resolution lauded how PM Modi carried Gujarat's successful initiatives to the national stage. It cited the example of SWAGAT through which he personally heard citizens' grievances.

The grievance tracking portal, which received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010, later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion. Jyotigram scheme's separate agricultural electricity feeders similarly extended Gujarat's experience across India, Vaishnaw said.

Secondly, the resolution underscored that PM Modi's sensitivity towards poverty grew from watching his mother struggle with everyday hardships and encountering deprivation during his travels.

The minister said the resolution connects these experiences with programmes delivering homes, water, banking and healthcare. "Nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, over 4 crore homes and 25 crore people moving out of poverty show how personal understanding became public action, bringing families dignity," read a statement listing the highlights of the resolution.

The resolution also said PM Modi's determination to help people across society shape their futures is exemplified in the approximately 3.5 crore 'Lakhpati Didis', and the women's reservation provided in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Startups, skills and education reform under his government have expanded youth opportunities, it said.

PM-KISAN transfers exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore, while PM-JANMAN brought focused support to particularly vulnerable tribal communities, extending development to those historically left behind, Vaishnaw said.

The resolution also gives particular emphasis to PM Modi's willingness to pursue reform despite political risks. GST, welfare delivery reforms and the replacement of colonial laws demonstrate his determination to address longstanding challenges, it said.

The minister said Modi's appeals on cleanliness, digital payments and local products drew citizens into change. "Reform emerges as a sustained commitment of his leadership, strengthened by conviction, public participation and national purpose," it said.

The resolution noted the foundations of a self-reliant India built under PM Modi's leadership. Public capital expenditure rose from Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore, alongside highway expansion and railway electrification, it said.

Vaishnaw said electronics production increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore to more than Rs 13 lakh crore and defence production and semiconductor manufacturing further reflect his determination to strengthen India's ability to meet its needs.

The resolution also highlighted that PM Modi's faith in technology emerges through achievements in everyday services and scientific frontiers.

The minister said Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity improved welfare delivery, while UPI transformed payments. "Developing India's own COVID vaccines and landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole demonstrated PM Modi's vision of a scientifically capable, self-reliant, Atmanirbhar Bharat," it said.

Private space participation and work in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology carry forward the vision celebrated in the resolution: technology improving lives while expanding national possibilities, the minister said.

The resolution also lauds PM Modi's "steadfast leadership through turbulent times", and his ability to "give India direction through global upheaval".

Vaishnaw said during COVID-19, Modi united the country, backed domestic vaccine development and enabled rapid vaccination. During the West Asia crisis, timely decisions and energy security measures helped India withstand disruption and his leadership combined immediate responses with capabilities built over years, giving the country resilience and confidence in difficult times, he said.

The resolution credits Modi's "decisive leadership" for securing peace and public trust. It said the 2016 Surgical Strikes, 2019 Balakot Air Strikes and 2025 Operation Sindoor illustrate the national security red lines established under PM Modi.

The minister said the resolution places these alongside the removal of Article 370, One Rank One Pension and creation of the Chief of Defence Staff's post. Action against Maoist terrorism and peace efforts in the northeast shows his leadership to be combining national resolve with development, stability and public trust, it said.

The resolution linked India's rising stature in the world with PM Modi's ability to build cooperation across divisions. Vaishnaw said consensus at G20 and BRICS, advocacy for the Global South and the African Union's G20 inclusion reflect his diplomatic leadership.

While 'Vaccine Maitri' demonstrated how India's capabilities could serve others, honours from 36 countries underline the international regard for PM Modi and India's growing influence and contribution to shared solutions, he said.

According to the resolution, the prime minister's vision unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility. As Gujarat CM, Modi formed an independent department for climate change, and now as PM, he has overseen an expansion of renewable energy and international partnerships in the sector.

The minister said yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla's consecration have strengthened India's connection with its heritage.

The resolution ends with a renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047, he said. (Agencies)