Cabinet Expansion Will Take Place After LG Returns, Who Has Been Unwell: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said the Cabinet expansion had not taken place because the Lieutenant Governor had been unwell. “The expansion will take place when he returns,” Abdullah said while addressing a workers’ convention in Budgam. ...
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said the Cabinet expansion had not taken place because the Lieutenant Governor had been unwell. “The expansion will take place when he returns,” Abdullah said while addressing a workers’ convention in Budgam.
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