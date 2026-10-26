Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: The National Conference Government headed by Omar Abdullah is set for a Cabinet expansion on Tuesday, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers.

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According to the officials, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, Srinagar on Tuesday at 10:30 am.