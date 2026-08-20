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Home / Latest News / Cabinet Decision To Set Up J&K HC Bench In Ladakh To Enhance Access To Justice: Shah

Cabinet Decision To Set Up J&K HC Bench In Ladakh To Enhance Access To Justice: Shah

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Cabinet decision to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in...

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Daily Excelsior
07:12 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Cabinet decision to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of the Union Territory.

"The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to," Shah said in a message posted on X.

He said the government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards.

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