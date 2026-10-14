Cabinet Clears Rs 53,428 Crore For Social Assistance Scheme, Revises Disability Pension Norms

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an outlay of Rs 53,428 crore for the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with revised eligibility criteria and assistance rates for disability pension beneficiaries.

The scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana', while its pension and family benefit components will also be renamed, according to an official statement.

Under the revised norms, monthly assistance under the disability pension scheme will be Rs 375 for beneficiaries aged up to 79 years and Rs 625 for those aged 80 years and above.

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The benchmark disability requirement for availing of the pension has been reduced from 80 per cent to 40 per cent. The minimum age criterion has also been removed, making persons with disabilities eligible for assistance from birth.

The revised eligibility criteria, beneficiary coverage and assistance rates under the disability pension scheme will be implemented within three months of the issuance of guidelines, the statement read.

The pension schemes for the elderly and widows, along with the National Family Benefit Scheme, will continue in their existing form.

The Cabinet's approval is expected to benefit 3.20 crore beneficiaries across all 36 states and Union territories.

The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana', while the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme will be called the 'Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana'.

The Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana', and the National Family Benefit Scheme will become the 'Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana'.

Launched on August 15, 1995, the NSAP provides assistance to poor households as part of the Centre's responsibility under Article 41 of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution.

The Centre provides 100 per cent central assistance under the programme to ensure uniform availability of support to beneficiaries across the country.

The revised eligibility criteria for disability pension beneficiaries are in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which recognises a benchmark disability of 40 per cent and provides for disability-related assistance to be at least 25 per cent higher than that under comparable schemes for other categories. (Agencies)