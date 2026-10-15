Cabinet clears Rs 53,428 cr for social assistance scheme NSAP

Fairfax’s Rs 52,878 cr bid for IDBI bank gets nod

11 lakh Rly employees to get 78 days bonus

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an outlay of Rs 53,428 crore for the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with revised eligibility criteria and assistance rates for disability pension beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana', while its pension and family benefit components will also be renamed, according to an official statement.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Under the revised norms, monthly assistance under the disability pension scheme will be Rs 375 for beneficiaries aged up to 79 years and Rs 625 for those aged 80 years and above.

The benchmark disability requirement for availing of the pension has been reduced from 80 per cent to 40 per cent. The minimum age criterion has also been removed, making persons with disabilities eligible for assistance from birth.

The revised eligibility criteria, beneficiary coverage and assistance rates under the disability pension scheme will be implemented within three months of the issuance of guidelines, the statement read.

The pension schemes for the elderly and widows, along with the National Family Benefit Scheme, will continue in their existing form.

The Cabinet's approval is expected to benefit 3.20 crore beneficiaries across all 36 states and Union territories.

The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana', while the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme will be called the 'Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana'.

The Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme will be renamed the 'Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana', and the National Family Benefit Scheme will become the 'Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana'.

The Union Cabinet also approved the payment of Productivity Linked Bonus of 78 days for 11,40,770 railway employees, amounting to Rs 2009.61 crore, in recognition of their excellent performance, the government said on Wednesday.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

"This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," the government said.

It added, "The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days."

The above amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (Guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group 'C staff.

"The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion Passengers," the Government said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore, in the country's biggest strategic disinvestment since the sale of Air India and potentially opening a new chapter in the privatisation of state-controlled banks.

The decision by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brings to a close a process that has stretched over five years, marking a significant step in the government's efforts to reduce its ownership of state-run assets and attract private capital into the financial sector.

"Once completed, this will be the largest FDI in the financial sector of our economy so far," the government said in a statement.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also briefed the media about the Cabinet decision on the IDBI Bank's strategic restructuring.

He said the Government and LIC will together hold a 34 per cent stake in the restructured entity.

The proposed sale of a combined 60.72 per cent stake held by the Government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) would transfer control of the lender to Fairfax, subject to the completion of the transaction and requisite regulatory approvals.

"The CCEA ...approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd) as the strategic buyer for this transaction for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,877.07 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, comprising 30.48 per cent equity held by the GoI and 30.24 per cent by the LIC," the statement said. (PTI)