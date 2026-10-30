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Home / Latest News / Cabinet Clears Rs 162.72 Crore For 2 New Industrial Estates In J&K's Ganderbal, Kathua

Cabinet Clears Rs 162.72 Crore For 2 New Industrial Estates In J&K's Ganderbal, Kathua

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The Council of Ministers has approved proposals for establishment of two new Industrial Estates in Jammu & Kashmir involving a combined investment of Rs 162.72 crore. The proposed projects include a new Industrial Estate at Pehlipora, Lar,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:14 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The Council of Ministers has approved proposals for establishment of two new Industrial Estates in Jammu & Kashmir involving a combined investment of Rs 162.72 crore.

The proposed projects include a new Industrial Estate at Pehlipora, Lar, Ganderbal, at a cost of Rs 60.92 crore, and Industrial Estate Bhagthali (Part-II), Kathua, at a cost of Rs 101.80 crore, an official spokesman said.

He said these projects are expected to strengthen industrial infrastructure, attract investment, promote local manufacturing and create new employment opportunities for the youth, contributing to sustained economic growth across Jammu & Kashmir.

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