SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The Council of Ministers has approved proposals for establishment of two new Industrial Estates in Jammu & Kashmir involving a combined investment of Rs 162.72 crore.

The proposed projects include a new Industrial Estate at Pehlipora, Lar, Ganderbal, at a cost of Rs 60.92 crore, and Industrial Estate Bhagthali (Part-II), Kathua, at a cost of Rs 101.80 crore, an official spokesman said.

He said these projects are expected to strengthen industrial infrastructure, attract investment, promote local manufacturing and create new employment opportunities for the youth, contributing to sustained economic growth across Jammu & Kashmir.