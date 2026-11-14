Cabinet clears Hydro Power Policy to attract pvt investment in development of projects

Nod to UAMMP for digital record of urban assets

Mineral block, 4 land transfer proposals approved

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 13: The UT Cabinet today cleared Hydropower Policy aimed at facilitating sustainable development of hydropower resources, Urban Asset Mapping and Monetising Policy which will create comprehensive digital record of urban properties, e-auctioning of mineral block at Sumcham Padder in Kishtwar district and transfer of land to different departments for construction of Sub-Registrar Office, Budgam, SOG camp at Vailoo, Kokernag, Veterinary Hospital in Anantnag and a Grid Station at Hajin, Bandipora.

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The Cabinet met at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence for about an hour here this afternoon and cleared the proposals which will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval.

As usual, no official statement was issued after the Cabinet meeting.

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However, a post on X by Office of the Chief Minister said: ``Chief Minister today chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Jammu, deliberating on key proposals aimed at strengthening public welfare, accelerating equitable development and advancing transparent, responsive and effective governance across Jammu and Kashmir'''.

The Cabinet reportedly approved ‘J&K Hydro Power Policy 2026' to foster sustainable energy development and attract private investment in development of hydro power projects up to 100 MW in IPP/PPP mode.

There is identified hydropower potential of 14,635 MW in Jammu & Kashmir, with the Chenab and Jhelum river basins accounting for 11,283 MW and 3,084 MW respectively. However, only 3,540.15 MW, constituting 24.18 per cent of the identified potential, has so far been commissioned across the Central sector through NHPC, the UT sector through JKPDC and the private sector through Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The policy, as per the document, would facilitate sustainable development of hydropower resources and ensure that power sector expansion contributes to energy security, economic growth and balanced regional development.

Environmental safeguards formed an important part of the Hydropower Policy with focus on strict compliance of environmental requirements, including ecological flow and Environmental Impact Assessment/Environmental Management Plan (EIA/EMP) provisions.

The Cabinet is also understood to have given nod to notification of Jammu and Kashmir Urban Asset Mapping and Monetization Policy, 2026.

The Policy prepared by the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), is aimed at creating comprehensive digital record of its urban properties, including their location, geographical coordinates, land and built-up area, land use, circle rate, title documents, existing use, annual income and any legal claims or encumbrances.

As per the Policy document, it will create an online asset register using IT & GIS technology and regular updating of assets covering properties under Urban Local Bodies, Development Authorities, the Housing Board and other organisations under HUDD.

The Policy, however, proposed a transparent and competitive bidding process for private-sector participation.

As per the Policy, the projects valued at Rs 250 crore or more would require approval from an Apex Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, while projects below Rs 250 crore would be handled by the HUDD Committee headed by the Principal Secretary.

The Cabinet is reported to have sanctioned e-auctioning through the Ministry of Mines, Government of India for grant of exploration license in respect of copper & nickel and associated mineralization in the block at Sumcham Padder in Kishtwar district, which has been identified by the Geological Survey of India.

The Cabinet also approved promotion of a number of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) to various scales

The Cabinet gave its nod to a proposal for transfer of four kanals land at village Devalgam in Kokernag area of Anantnag district to the Home Department for establishment of an SOG camp and transfer of 32 kanals of Shamilat land at Nadikhai and Poshwari in Hajin area of Bandipora district, to the Power Development Department for construction of a Grid Station.

It also approved transfer of three kanals land at village Reshipora in Budgam district to the Revenue department for construction of Sub Registrar Office, Budgam and 15 marlas land in favour of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department for construction of Veterinary Hospital in Anantnag.