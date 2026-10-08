Cabinet changes to be discussed after GST meet: Omar

Recruitment rules to be notified soon

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said he would discuss changes in his cabinet with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah after attending the GST Council meeting in New Delhi.

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Speaking to reporters after inaugurating upgraded sports facilities at Gindun Stadium in Rajbagh, Omar said he would soon hold consultations with his party leadership.

"I had said it would happen after the (assembly) session. The session has just concluded. I would have done it during these days, but tomorrow there is a GST Council meeting in Delhi. After completing that and returning, I will consult with (NC president) Farooq (Abdullah) and decide on the next course of action," he added.

Reacting to the transfers of several bureaucrats by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said the postings must have been made thoughtfully.

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"Well, in our governance setup, what can one say... this is the system. Some changes are made by us, some are made by the LG. Surely, he must have made these transfers thoughtfully. Now, whichever departments these officers have joined, we will work together with them," he added.

On framing recruitment rules, Omar said they were almost ready and given final shape.

"In the rules that were drafted and proposed earlier, there were certain contradictions. Those contradictions are being resolved. We didn't want to rush into this only to have counterproductive results".

"So, even if it takes a couple of days longer, thorough due diligence is being carried out to eliminate any contradictions and legal ambiguities, so that the law can be properly implemented. These are being sorted out, and I believe they will be notified very soon," he added.

On a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life, the Chief Minister said, "Standing here, how can I review an entire span of 25 years? He must have done something right for people to have voted for him repeatedly. It is not easy to continuously win elections for 25 years -- first at the state level and then at the central level. Well, on my behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I extend my congratulations to him", he said.

On protests against the Election Commission and the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Omar questioned the government's response to a report published by a newspaper.

"If it is fabrication, then why don't you take action against the newspaper that published this? I have not seen any defamation suit against them," he said.

The Chief Minister said the ongoing protests were linked to the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi and that Congress party was taking forward the protest calendar announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said the Union Territory had already been a victim of what he described as an attempt to influence elections through delimitation.

"We have not forgotten the delimitation till now. The purpose of that delimitation was to help the BJP. This will happen in SIR as well," he alleged.

He said ongoing Supreme Court proceedings, particularly regarding Form 6, could make it difficult to remove people from the voter list in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the shortage of manpower amid the expansion of sports infrastructure in J&K, Omar said appointments would be made after verification.

"As soon as their verification is done, they will also be appointed. Both things together," he said. The Chief Minister said the government was also expanding beyond traditional sports such as cricket, football, hockey and volleyball. "Through this complex, we are trying to give our children attention to some new sports," he said, highlighting an Olympic-sized swimming pool that he said was the first of its kind in Kashmir.

He said the pool would have solar-powered heating to allow children to train throughout the year. Omar also said a new indoor gymnastics hall had been inaugurated, noting that children in Kashmir had been unable to pursue the sport because of a lack of infrastructure.

"We will keep adding more sports so that we can give our children options and alternatives," he added.