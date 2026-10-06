Cabinet Approves Proposal To Set Up Integrated Transport And Logistics Authority

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up an Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The authority will function as the apex body for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal and monitoring, policy support and data analytics.

ITLA will prepare a long-term Transport Plan covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics, he said.