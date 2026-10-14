Cabinet Approves Productivity Linked Bonus For Over 11 Lakh Railway Employees

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Union Cabinet has approved the payment of Productivity Linked Bonus of 78 days for 11,40,770 railway employees, amounting to Rs 2009.61 crore, in recognition of their excellent performance, the government said on Wednesday.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

"This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 11.40 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," the government said.

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It added, "The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days."

The above amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (Guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group 'C staff.

"The performance of Railways in the year 2025-26 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1670 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.41 billion Passengers," the Government said. (Agencies)