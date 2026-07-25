Cabinet approves draft bill for stricter punishment in paper leak cases

Likely to come up in Parl on Monday

3 chemical parks to come up in country

New Delhi, July 24:

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The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, including a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect, official sources said.

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The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft bill to hand stricter punishments to those involved in paper leaks as compared to the existing law, they said.

The bill will amend 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024', proposing a minimum punishment of five years' imprisonment for individuals involved in paper leaks and/or a fine.

It proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 10 crore in case of organised paper leaks, the sources said.

The present law has provisions for three to five years' imprisonment for individuals, and five to 10 years' imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for those involved in the organised crime of cheating and paper leaks.

The bill is aimed at preventing organised gangs and institutions that indulge in unfair means for monetary gains, while protecting the candidates from its provisions.

The existing law is aimed at curbing leaks, malpractices as well as organised malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC, SSC, etc., and entrance tests such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

Sources said the amended bill is likely to come up in Parliament on Monday, as announced by Prime Minister Modi in a video message issued around midnight on Thursday.

In the message, Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

The announcement came in the wake of the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for exam irregularities, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of those students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May.

According to the sources, the entire Cabinet is standing behind Pradhan, and the government is unlikely to agree to the opposition's demand for his resignation.

The sources said the government is also taking up all issues linked to reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for medical admissions, and is likely to iron them out in a month or two.

'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024' was the first such law brought by the present government in 2024 after a raging debate over paper leaks.

Even though an education policy brought by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi talked about bringing a law to check paper leaks and the use of unfair means in examinations, no previous Congress government introduced a law in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Government on Friday announced a new scheme to set up three chemical parks in the country with an outlay of Rs 3,030 crore.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan, or BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme, to establish three dedicated chemical parks in the country, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget of 2026-27 fiscal, will have a total financial outlay of Rs 3,030 crore.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 3,000 crore would be towards the cost of establishing the common infrastructure facilities and basic utilities inside the parks. The remaining Rs 30 crore will be for the administrative expenditure. The scheme would run for a period of 5 years from the current fiscal to 2030-31.

The minister said that the total investment for establishment of these three parks would be much higher and the Rs 3,030 crore support is for common infrastructure facilities.

Vaishnaw said that there are many sectors in the economy that are foundational and the chemical sector is one of them, as it provides basic raw materials for many other industries.

According to an official statement, the Centre would provide a grant of up to Rs 1,000 crore per park. This will be subject to the minimum contribution of Rs 500 crore by the concerned state government.

About the benefits, the Government said the scheme will "promote development of the chemical industry along the whole value chains, including upstream, downstream and ancillary industries, promoting efficient utilisation of resources, leading to lower logistics cost". (PTI)

NTA terminates 47 officials

In a major crackdown in the NEET paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency terminated 47 officials and is set to pursue legal and criminal action against some, officials said on Friday.

The move comes a day after Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was shunted out to the Panchayati Raj Ministry.

"The NTA is set to undergo an overhaul and more reformative actions will follow. At least 47 officials have been terminated, and legal and criminal action will be initiated against some of them," a senior official said.

Outrage surrounding paper leaks and the CBSE digital evaluation glitches has triggered a series of shunting of top officials. (PTI)