Cabinet approves construction of two Malls at Jammu, Srinagar at cost of Rs 255 cr

SWD response to MHA’s queries on reservation gets nod

Rehab scheme for Nai Basti shopkeepers, JMC to get funds

50 kanals land cleared for GAMC Hospital at Sopore

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Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 23: The UT Cabinet today cleared the Social Welfare Department (SWD) response to the queries raised by the Central Government on reservation report, approved construction of PM Ekta Mall Projects at Jammu and Srinagar at the cost of Rs 125 crore and Rs 130 crore respectively, gave nod to rehabilitation and resettlement scheme for shopkeepers/open space kiosks at Nai Basti, Satwari, ordered transfer of 50 kanals of land for construction of Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Baramulla and post-facto approved to Tral Lift Irrigation Scheme at the cost of Rs 170.50 crore.

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The Cabinet decisions are subject to approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. However, the reservation report queries will be further forwarded by Sinha to the MHA.

No official statement was issued by the Government on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.

"The meeting deliberated on a range of proposals and policy matters aimed at strengthening governance, accelerating development and improving public service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir,'' the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Official sources, however, told the Excelsior that the Cabinet cleared SWD's response to MHA queries on reservation report. The SWD had justified downing reservation in EWS category from 10 to 3 pc on the ground that there is less population in this category and moreover many such people are covered under quota in other categories. On cut in RBA quota from 10 to 7 pc, it cited exclusion of Ladakh from erstwhile State of J&K, which was covered in RBA category.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cleared construction of PM Ekta Mall Project at Rail Head Complex, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu at the cost of Rs 125 crore and a similar project at Kashmir Haat Srinagar at the cost of Rs 130 crore.

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India has provided for establishment of Unity Malls/PM Ekta Malls for promotion of One District One Product, GI products, handicrafts and tourism under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for capital investment. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have conveyed in-principle approval for the project.

"The Unity Mall at Jammu is proposed to be constructed at Rail Head Complex, Trikuta Nagar on a strategically located 3-acre (24 kanal) plot adjacent to Jammu Railway Station. The land has been transferred to Industries and Commerce Department by the Jammu Development Authority. The Unity Mall in the Valley will come up at Kashmir Haat Srinagar,'' the sources said, adding both the projects will be executed through Public Works (R&B) Department.

The Cabinet was briefed that the Union Ministry of Finance has approved Special Assistance (loan) of Rs 200 crore to Jammu and Kashmir under Part-II of the SASCI 2025-26 and Rs 50 crore each have been released as first installment for Unity Malls at Jammu and Srinagar.

"Both the projects are proposed to be operated through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model after completion of construction to ensure professional operations, sustainability and efficient management. Ownership of the Malls shall remain vested with the Government while operation and maintenance will rest with the private party,'' the sources said.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet gave its nod to rehabilitation and resettlement of shopkeepers/open space kiosks which came under the alignment of road widening (Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway) at Nai Basti, Satwari Chowk in Jammu.

The Cabinet cleared transfer of state land measuring 3 kanal at village Gole Gujral to Jammu Municipal Corporation for development of the market and rehabilitation of 33 shopkeepers (excluding 6 shopkeepers) through establishment of a Municipal Market at the identified site. The funds for development of market may be provided by the Government to the JMC.

The ex-gratia as permissible under NHAI Act will be transferred to JMC for meeting all required expenses for rehabilitation. The Cabinet authorized the Committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu to carry out rehabilitation work peacefully without any law and order issue. The project is likely to be completed in 12 months.

The Cabinet also approved transfer of 50 kanals land in favour of Health and Medical Education Department for construction of Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Baramulla district.

The land has been allotted at village Amargarh in Sopore tehsil of Baramulla district free of cost to the Department.

The Cabinet also gave post facto accord of administrative approval to Tral Lift Irrigation Scheme amounting to Rs 170.5 crore under PMKSY-AIBP, which has been technically vetted by the Development Commissioner Works, Public Works (R&B) Department and financially concurred by the Finance Department.

"The project was physically completed in 2021, is operative and providing assured irrigation facilities for irrigation command area of 3415 hectare with an Irrigation potential creation of 5122 hectare in tehsils Tral, Aripal and Awantipora of district Pulwama benefitting 25 villages,'' the sources said.

Meanwhile, as reported exclusively by the Excelsior today, the Cabinet gave its nod to the response drafted by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to queries raised by the MHA on reservation report. The MHA reportedly wanted to know data used by the Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC) for reduction of reservation in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category from 10 percent to 3 percent and RBA category from 10 percent to 7 percent. The SWD justified cut in reservation and the Cabinet cleared the report.

The SWD department which deals with the reservation had drafted response to the MHA's queries after over a month-long exercise.

Following Cabinet approval, the proposal will again go the Lieutenant Governor and through him to the MHA.

The UT Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had on December 4, 2025 approved the reservation report raising Open Merit jobs and seats directly to 40 percent and 50 percent in vertical reservation. The report was prepared by a Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC) headed by SWD, Education and Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo and comprising, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Javed Rana and Transport Minister Satish Sharma.

Besides reducing EWS quota from 10 percent to 3 percent, the CSC had slashed Resident of Backward Areas (RBA) reservation from 10 percent to 7 percent, collectively reducing reservation by 10 percent to raise the Open Merit jobs and seats.

The Open Merit jobs and seats may go up directly to 40 per cent and 50 per cent in vertical reservation as against present 30, if the CSC report is approved.

Reservations including EWS have gone up to 70 per cent in J&K leaving only 30 per cent jobs and seats for Open Merit candidates resulting into strong resentment among them. Currently, the ST-I, ST-II, RBA, and EWS categories each have 10 percent reservation while the Scheduled Castes and OBCs each have 8 percent quota and the ALC/IB category has 4 per cent reservation. Besides, there is 10 per cent horizontal reservation including 6 per cent to Ex-servicemen and four per cent to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).