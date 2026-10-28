Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief, benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to increase the DA and DR ahead of Diwali.

The increase will be effective from July 1, 2026.

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The decision will benefit 48.54 lakh employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. (PTI)