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Home / Latest News / Cab Overturns In J&K's Kishtwar, Nine Hurt

Cab Overturns In J&K's Kishtwar, Nine Hurt

Jammu, Jul 27: At least nine people suffered injuries when a cab they were travelling in overturned in Dachan area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Officials said that a vehicle overturned in the Dachan area this...

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Daily Excelsior
01:21 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jul 27: At least nine people suffered injuries when a cab they were travelling in overturned in Dachan area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle overturned in the Dachan area this morning when a driver lost control.

"Nine passengers sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the District Hospital for treatment," they said.

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They added that their conditions are stable, while the police have taken cognizance.

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