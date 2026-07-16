BWO Chairman calls on Javed Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Avinash Choudhary, Chairman of the Border Welfare Organisation (BWO), Jammu & Kashmir, called on Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana here today and discussed a range of issues related to public welfare and the overall development of the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Choudhary conveyed his best wishes to the Minister and held discussions on strengthening water resource management, environmental conservation, forest protection, infrastructure development and the welfare of border communities.

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He appreciated the Minister’s commitment to inclusive governance and expressed confidence that the Departments of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs would continue implementing people-centric policies for sustainable and balanced development.