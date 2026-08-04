BVP organises Pediatric Health Camp cum Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Aimed to work towards promoting a health orientation amongst different sections of the society, Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) organized a Pediatric Health Camp cum Anemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, here today.

Dr Radhika Uppal (MD Pediatrics, DrNB Pediatric Cardiology) and Dr Deepak Sharma (MD Pediatrics, DrNB Neonatology), both Members of Taushi Shakha, examined all the inmates of Bal Niketan present and prescribed the requisite treatment, or advised them, as required. Medicines for various conditions including skin infections and iron supplements for anemic inmates were provided to the inmates free of cost.

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Sunita Gupta, state president, BVP, who graced the occasion as guest of honour, appreciated the arrangements and underlined the need to organise such health camps as frequently as possible.

She was accompanied by Gurmeet Singh, Prant Sewa Pramukh, who was also a guest of honour on the occasion and Ajay Khajuria, president Taushi Shakha, presided over the event.

The arrangements were coordinated by Arvind Khajuria, secretary and Kuldeep Uppal, with active participation by Vinod Kumar, Chandermohan Sharma, Alka Sharma, Bhoomi Thaper, Balwant Singh, Satpal Sharma, Sandeep Gupta, and Sunil Bajaj.

Representatives of Ved Mandir Committee, responsible for managing the Bal Niketan thanked the organisers for holding the camp at the venue.