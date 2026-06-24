Bus Stand traders protest against passenger, vehicle entry curbs

Yudhvir Sethi joins agitation, urges Govt to review decision

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Shopkeepers operating from the Jammu Bus Stand area today staged a demonstration against restrictions on the entry of passengers and vehicles into the bus stand premises, alleging that the move would affect their business and livelihood severely.

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The protesters said their earnings depend largely on the movement of passengers and vehicles inside the bus stand.

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They claimed that the recent restrictions would lead to a sharp decline in customer footfall, causing financial losses to shopkeepers and vendors working in the area.

They urged the administration to restore vehicle access to the bus stand to enable them to continue their business activities.

Ashutosh Gupta, President of the Tour and Travelers Association Jammu and Convenor of the BJP Transport Cell, alleged that the administration had installed poles and barbed wire fencing at the entrance of the bus stand during the night, restricting the movement of vehicles and people.

He said the step appeared to have been taken to prevent vehicles from stopping inside the premises.

Gupta claimed that a similar arrangement had been made earlier and had adversely affected businesses operating within the bus stand.

He warned that continued restrictions would cause severe hardship to shopkeepers and vendors whose livelihood depends on passenger traffic.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene and ensure the smooth functioning of the bus stand.

Several shopkeepers alleged that a large number of security personnel arrived at the premises during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and installed the barriers.

They claimed that the administration was attempting to facilitate boarding and de-boarding of passengers on BC Road outside the bus stand, which would further reduce business opportunities inside the premises.

The protesters urged the authorities to review the decision and remove the barriers in the interest of traders.

Jammu East MLA Yudhvir Sethi also joined the protest and removed some of the poles and barbed wire.

Addressing media persons, Sethi alleged that the move would adversely affect hundreds of shopkeepers, whose businesses solely rely on the passengers visiting the Jammu Bus Stand.

According to him, the administration's move is aimed at running 30 shops by shutting the businesses of 300 shops operating in the area for several years.

He urged the NC-Congress Government to immediately review its decision and ensure that the livelihood of traders and vendors dependent on the bus stand is protected.