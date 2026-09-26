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Home / International / Bus overturns in central Iran,  killing 11 and injuring 24

Bus overturns in central Iran,  killing 11 and injuring 24

TEHRAN, Sept 26: A passenger bus overturned in Iran, killing 11 people and injuring 24 others, state television reported Saturday. The crash occurred on the Saveh-Hamedan freeway in central Markazi province. Provincial traffic police said driver fatigue and drowsiness caused...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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TEHRAN, Sept 26: A passenger bus overturned in Iran, killing 11 people and injuring 24 others, state television reported Saturday.
The crash occurred on the Saveh-Hamedan freeway in central Markazi province. Provincial traffic police said driver fatigue and drowsiness caused the crash.
Authorities did not immediately say where the bus was headed.
Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records. Crashes kill more than 17,000 people a year. Experts blame the high toll on unsafe vehicles, widespread disregard for traffic regulations and inadequate emergency services.
Earlier this month, a fuel tanker crashed into other vehicles and exploded near the western city of Sanandaj, killing 11 people and injuring seven others. (AP)
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