Bus Overturns: 33 West Bengal Tourists Injured

DE Web Desk

RAMBAN, Oct 1: About 33 tourists from West Bengal were injured today when a sleeper bus turned turtle on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Ramban.

The ill-fated bus was bearing registration number WB39K-2929 and it was on way from Srinagar to Jammu.

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Soon after the accident locals along with cops started a rescue operation and shifted the injured passengers to District Hospital Ramban.

Sources informed that the bus was having a seating capacity of 58 passengers and it was carrying 55 passengers at the time of accident.

Police has taken cognisance of the mishap and started investigation to know reasons behind the accident.