Estates wants Ahata Amar Singh razed, Archaeology Deptt fights to save it

Sunny Dua

sunnydua55@gmail.com

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At a time when the world celebrates its architectural inheritance, remembers its historic monuments and renews its commitment to preserving the legacy of past generations, a forgotten piece of Jammu's glorious Dogra history - Ahata Amar Singh continues to wait for recognition, protection and restoration. Its endless wait for a heritage seal is delaying its reclamation to Dogra-era glory and the decision has become a stalemate between Department of Estate and Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

While Department of Estates wants Ahata Amar Singh to be razed and pave a way for construction of high-rise apartments for Darbar move employees, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is fighting to restore it to its lost glory by declaring it a protected monument and bring it under the ambit of restoration and revival scheme of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) government wherein hundreds of abandoned monuments are being saved by bringing them back to their lost glories.

More than a century old, this magnificent yet neglected structure is today caught in an unfortunate administrative stalemate. While the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums recognises its historical and architectural significance and has also intervened to prevent its demolition, the Estates department is seeking either its formal declaration as a protected heritage structure or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to dismantle it and construct new residential accommodation for annual Darbar move employees.

In between the estates department has constructed a high rise building right in front of this heritage structure and almost buried the first floor of half portion of entire Ahata Amar Singh under debris. Now even if the structure is declared heritage, the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums will have to dig this building out of debris and then start restoring it. This establishes that the exercise is going to be herculean and colossal.

Situated in the heart of old Jammu city, in the vicinity of the magnificent Mubarak Mandi Palace complex and the old, abandoned High Court complex, Ahata Amar Singh is not merely an ageing government building, it is a living remnant of an era whose architectural elegance, royal traditions and cultural identity shaped the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has also been learnt that the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is also processing cases of declaring Bamuchak Temple and historic Basohli fort along with Ahata Amar Singh as protected monuments but inordinate delay in this process is causing more damages to this particular building, portions of which have already been buried under debris thus erasing the historic physical evidences of Dogra dynasty, forever.

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In between these competing administrative positions stands a building that has already witnessed the departure of its last occupants and is now gradually surrendering to neglect. The irony is particularly striking. Ahata Amar Singh is believed to have been constructed between 1905 and 1910 by Raja Amar Singh, the younger brother of Maharaja Pratap Singh and father of Maharaja Hari Singh. Spread over approximately four kanals of land, the complex is associated with the royal establishments of the Dogra rulers. Historical accounts identify the building as having served as a stable for royal horses and a storage facility for palanquins used by the royal household, particularly the queens.

Its location was hardly accidental. Being situated close to the Mubarak Mandi Palace complex, it offered convenient access to horses, carriages and palanquins whenever members of the royal household required them. In an era when royal movements were organised with precision, such proximity would have been of considerable practical importance. The building is believed to have been constructed using Nanak Shahi-era bricks, adding another dimension to its architectural and historical value. Its arched entrances, beautifully designed verandas and traditional construction style reflect the craftsmanship and architectural sensibilities of the period.

Unlike the monotonous lines of modern government accommodation, the structure possesses a distinct character that speaks of the aesthetic preferences of its time. The complex is particularly interesting because it exists on two different levels. One portion connects with the old Tange Wali Gali, while another is situated at the level of Palace Road. This arrangement gives the building a distinctive architectural setting and connects it with the traditional street pattern of old Jammu.

Over the years, the premises also accommodated around 32 families in its various residential portions. These families lived in what were essentially barrack-like structures, but structures that retained their original architectural features and historical character. Today, however, the occupants have been evacuated, leaving behind empty corridors, silent verandas and rooms that once echoed with the everyday sounds of family life. The unfortunate story of Ahata Amar Singh is also a reminder of how development decisions, when taken without adequate sensitivity towards heritage, can permanently erase valuable chapters of history.

Well before the government had a dedicated Department of Archaeology, and when the institutional framework primarily comprised the Department of Archives and Museums, a substantial portion of the larger complex was reportedly demolished to make way for government flats intended to accommodate Darbar Move employees.

What disappeared in that exercise was not simply old construction but a part of the architectural setting associated with the Dogra period. Today, with the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums functioning with a mandate that expressly includes the identification, protection and conservation of heritage structures, there is an opportunity to prevent a repetition of that mistake. However, inordinate delay in declaring it heritage site or protected monument is deteriorating the building further.

The department has, in fact, acted in accordance with this responsibility by resisting attempts to demolish the remaining Ahata Amar Singh structure. It has maintained that the building represents an important surviving link with Jammu's Dogra-era heritage and cannot be allowed to disappear merely to accommodate another construction proposal like it did in case of High Court complex located in a street at Panjtirthi.

The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has not been oblivious to the historical importance of Ahata Amar Singh. Its records indicate that a survey of the building was conducted in 2014, accompanied by site photographs and probably some documentation of its architectural and historical features. The matter was subsequently pursued through official correspondence. On June 18, 2016, a communication was forwarded to the Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums in Srinagar, seeking the declaration of Ahata Amar Singh as a heritage building under the Jammu and Kashmir Heritage Conservation and Preservation Act, 2010.

The communication specifically recorded that the structure had been enlisted by the department under the heritage-building category but had not yet been formally declared a protected building under the Act. The department initiated further efforts in 2019 to bring the complex within the ambit of the heritage conservation framework. The intention was clear: to protect the surviving structure and eventually restore it to its original architectural character. The department's position has also been reiterated in subsequent correspondence with the estates department. Its argument is that the structure is the last surviving reminder of the historical identity of Ahata Amar Singh and that its demolition would amount to an irreversible loss to Jammu's cultural heritage.

The matter has acquired greater significance in the context of a broader heritage-development proposal. The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has proposed to the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department the development of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex along with five temples of the Panjtirthi circuit, the adjoining Tawi forest area, the ropeway to Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort as an integrated destination for religious tourism, heritage tourism and ecotourism.

This proposal was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, on March 29, 2025. Within this larger vision, Ahata Amar Singh deserves an important place. Its proximity to Mubarak Mandi and its association with the royal establishment makes it a natural extension of the heritage landscape that the government proposes to develop. Despite surveys, recommendations, official correspondence and interventions, the formal declaration of Ahata Amar Singh as a protected heritage structure remains awaited.

An additional concern raised during departmental site inspection relates to the construction of septic tanks in the close vicinity of the heritage structure, which the department has advised should be avoided to prevent damage to the historic building. An interesting dimension of the Ahata Amar Singh story is that even those who once occupied its premises recognised the historical importance of the building and had approached successive local legislators and even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention for its preservation and restoration.

Having lived within its distinctive architectural setting, these families had witnessed its character at close quarters. They understood that its arched entrances, verandas and traditional construction were not ordinary features of an ageing building but remnants of a different architectural age. It is unfortunate that even after their evacuation, the structure has not received the attention it deserves. The families have moved out, but the historical legacy they sought to protect remains trapped in administrative uncertainty.

Once restore this building would also create opportunities for local guides, artisans, cultural practitioners and small businesses while giving the old city a renewed identity. Jammu and Kashmir has an extraordinary historical inheritance, ranging from palaces, temples and forts to traditional residential architecture, archival records and cultural landscapes. Preserving this inheritance requires more than acknowledging its existence. Ahata Amar Singh is a test case in this regard.

(The writer is senior journalist)