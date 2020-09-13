Burglars break donation box of a shrine in Srinagar to loot cash

SRINAGAR: Burglars broke donation box of the shrine of Hazrat Gousul-Ul-Azam Dastigeer Sahib at Khanyar in the down town Srinagar to loot cash, official sources said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police has collected CCTV footage of the area and also pressed into service sniffer dogs and forensic experts on the job.

Sources said some burglars had broken iron chest (donation) box of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadeer Jeelani popularly known as Dastigeer Sahib during the intervening night.

This morning the donation box near the main entrance of the shrine was seen broken. Police guards are posted at the shrine which was gutted in a mysterious fire in June 2012. Sources said the donation box was found broken this morning.

However, there was still cash in the box, they said adding it was not immediately clear if any cash has been looted. A case was registered in the nearby police station Khanayar.

Later, police collected CCTV footage of the area, they said. According to Management of the shrine, cash is collected from the donation box every fortnight.

A CCTV footage of the area show a youth wearing under shirt breaking the box with the help of iron rod. Burglars looted cash and other valuables from a shrine and Jamia Masjid in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal recently. (AGENCIES)