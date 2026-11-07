Bumrah, Jadeja gear up for NZ Tests with India A outing

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: India's preparations for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand will gather further momentum with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to feature in the third and final four-day match between India A and New Zealand A, beginning in Lincoln on Saturday.

With the opening Test scheduled for November 19 in Wellington, the contest will provide the two senior players an important opportunity to get some red-ball cricket under their belt before the series.

Bumrah has been kept out of the ongoing ODI series as part of the team's workload management plan, with the focus firmly on having him ready for the longer format.

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The Indian pace spearhead last played in the Asian Games final on October 3 and will be keen to build up his bowling rhythm and match sharpness. With conditions in New Zealand often offering assistance to fast bowlers, his preparations will be crucial to India's chances in the two-Test contest.

Jadeja, too, will be looking to make the most of the opportunity after a productive return to domestic cricket. The left-arm all-rounder turned out for Saurashtra in two Ranji Trophy matches, picking up seven wickets and scoring a century. Having slipped out of India's ODI plans, he will be eager to strengthen his case for the Test series with a substantial contribution in both departments.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna will also be part of the India A side as he looks to return to competitive action after recovering from a hamstring injury. His last appearance came in the ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on September 30. The fast bowler is another player India will want to see back in rhythm before the Test assignment.

The A series has been an important part of India's build-up, allowing several members of the Test squad to get accustomed to the conditions in New Zealand. The first two four-day matches ended in draws, but they provided useful batting time for India's players, with Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel among the leading run-scorers.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also found form in the previous game at Hagley Oval, remaining unbeaten on 155. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was released from the ODI squad after the first match, is expected to get an opportunity to feature with the red ball as well.

The two earlier matches saw the pitches become easier for batting as the games progressed. However, India A could face a stern test on the opening day in Lincoln, particularly if they are asked to bat first. They were bowled out for 113 in the first innings of the series opener before bouncing back with 516 in their second outing.

New Zealand A will be without two of their key fast bowlers for the final match. Simon Keene has been ruled out with a grade-two tear in his left hamstring, while Fraser Sheat picked up a left-side injury during the earlier games.

Squads: New Zealand: Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu (w/k), Danru Ferns, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Curtis Heaphy, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cam Paul, Dale Phillips, Brett Randell, Tim Robinson.

India A: Dhruv Jurel (Captain, w/k), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (w/k), Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja.

(UNI)