Bumper crop for innovative saffron farmer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: In an experiment that could offer a new approach to saffron cultivation in Kashmir, a Pampore farmer has harvested a bumper crop in the first season of growing saffron in a high-density orchard.

Mohammad Sultan Rather claims that saffron production from his experimental plot is higher than the yield obtained from traditional saffron fields.

Advertisement

He has advocated adopting the approach to boost production by growing saffron alongside high-density fruit orchards on the same land.

At a time when saffron production in Kashmir has declined over the past several years, Rather believes combining the two forms of cultivation could offer farmers an alternative way to improve yields.

Rather said the encouraging harvest from his orchard’s first season had strengthened his belief in the experiment, adding that the approach could prove particularly beneficial in Pampore, Kashmir’s traditional saffron-growing belt.

He also emphasised the importance of irrigation during August and September, saying timely watering could play a crucial role in improving saffron production.

“I think that if proper irrigation is ensured in August and September, you can have a bumper crop. You can see the bumper crop I am having,” he said.

Belonging to an agricultural family, Rather said his assessment was based on his own experience and observations.

He maintained that irrigation was essential for a good harvest and that farmers should explore the possibility of cultivating saffron alongside high-density orchards to increase production.