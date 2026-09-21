Bukhari warns against attempts to settle outsiders in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today lashed out at the continued neglect of Srinagar city and warned against pushing the historic city into deeper developmental deprivation and livelihood distress.

He also said that Srinagar suffered massive and irreversible damage as its Master Plan was altered.

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He said, "Srinagar, especially its downtown area has been suffering from decades of consistent neglect and developmental deprivation. The governments in power have continued to push this historic city deeper into developmental deprivation and livelihood distress. Also, the Srinagar Master Plan was altered in ways that have caused permanent damage to the character and development of this historic city. The areas that were originally designated for commercial use have been turned into residential areas, while areas meant exclusively for residential purposes have been converted into commercial zones."

"In many areas, large commercial buildings have been allowed to come up within residential colonies, making life difficult and miserable for the residents of these areas," he said.

He demanded a thorough probe into who changed the Master Plan, at whose behest, and with what purpose.

Bukhari made these remarks today while addressing public meeting at Chinar Colony Parray Pora in Chanapora constituency.

He said some reports suggest that "attempts are being made to settle outsiders in Kashmir under the garb of development."

"Unfortunately, some local individuals are allegedly facilitating such activities. It is being alleged that land is being purchased on behalf of outsiders and that they are subsequently being settled on these properties," he added.

Bukhari strongly warned against these attempts and demanded a probe into this matter.

Speaking about the J&K's accession with the country, Bukhari said, "In 1947, the then biggest leader decided to accede to India without seeking the consent of the people. Since he was the biggest leader at the time, he could take that decision. And once such a decision has been taken, it cannot be revoked," he maintained.

Senior leaders present on the occasion included- Javaid Mustafa Mir, Hilal Ahmed Shah, Abdul Majeed Padder, Muntazir Mohiuddin, Farooq Andrabi, Dilshad Shaheen, Mohd Ashraf, Zaffar Habib Dar, Najeeb Ahmad and others.