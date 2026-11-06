Bukhari vows to engage Govt for protection of people’s rights

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Apni Party president, Mohd Altaf Bukhari today called upon party leaders and workers to stand firmly with the people during these challenging times, when growing uncertainty, despair and insecurity have left them struggling to find hope and direction.

He said that at a time when traditional political parties, particularly the ruling party, have failed to provide people with much-needed relief, hope and direction, Apni Party has an important responsibility to step forward and provide the leadership, guidance and reassurance that people need in these challenging times.

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Bukhari made these remarks while addressing a provincial-level meeting of the party at Srinagar. He said J&K is going through a period of serious political uncertainty. A growing sense of insecurity and anxiety has taken hold among the people, largely because of the misgovernance and failures of the elected government.

He emphasised that Apni Party has an important role to play in guiding the people, raising their pressing concerns and grievances, and pursuing their resolution while working towards a more secure and promising future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People have gradually lost faith in traditional political parties. Their hollow promises, political rhetoric and repeated failures to deliver have left the public deeply disappointed. Amid the prevailing uncertainty and insecurity, people are increasingly worried about what the future holds for them,” he said.

“At this critical juncture, Apni Party must rise to the occasion and fulfill its responsibility towards the people. We must stand by them, provide hope and direction, and work to restore their confidence in a better future,” Bukhari added.

He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was grim, with chaos and uncertainty prevailing everywhere. People are gripped by a sense of hopelessness. Apni Party has chosen not to remain a silent spectator. Instead, it has stepped forward to stand by the people, took up their concerns, and decided to engage with the Government of India to safeguard their rights and protect their interests.

Senior party leaders Javaid Mustafa Mir, Mohd Syed Akhoon, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Abdul Majeed Paddar, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohiudin, Farooq Andrabi, Dilshad Shaheen and Yawar Dilawar Mir were also present on the occasion.