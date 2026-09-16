Bukhari takes serious note of Rajouri Medical College concerns

*Reviews functioning of Distt units

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: J&K Apni Party (JKAP) president, Altaf Bukhari today convened a review meeting of the party's Jammu Province district units, taking detailed feedback from district presidents on organisational activities, public outreach programmes and issues confronting people across the region.

Advertisement

Provincial president for Jammu, Manjit Singh was also present at the meeting, where the respective district presidents presented their report cards on party programmes and apprised the party leadership of the grievances being raised by people in their respective areas.

The meeting discussed several issues, including the hike in power tariff, unscheduled power cuts, inflated electricity bills, damaged roads and lanes, poor drainage, inadequate civic amenities and alleged lack of response to public grievances.

One of the major concerns raised during the meeting included the functioning of the Government Medical College Associated Hospital, Rajouri. District president, Syed Manzoor Shah brought to the notice of Bukhari a series of serious concerns and allegations being raised by people regarding the functioning of the institution, which caters to a vast population extending from Gool-Gulabgarh in Reasi to the border areas of Poonch areas. Shah alleged shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, non-functional or delayed commissioning of medical equipment, prolonged waiting periods for surgeries and diagnostic procedures, inadequate patient care and alleged involvement of intermediaries in directing patients towards private facilities.

He also informed Bukhari about complaints allegedly being received from patients regarding prolonged delays in surgeries and other procedures, stating that people from remote and economically weaker areas are particularly affected when they have to wait for extended periods for treatment.

Taking serious note of the concerns, Bukhari said that issues concerning public healthcare require immediate attention, particularly when they affect people from remote, hilly, border and economically weaker areas.

Senior JKAP leaders- Faqir Nath, Arun Chibber, Prem Lal, Badri Nath, Ajaz Kazmi, Provincial Paveet Kour, Abhay Bakaya, Raman Thappa, Hans Raj Dogra, Nanzoor Bhukhari, Arun Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.