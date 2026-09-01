Bukhari seeks stipend parity for med interns

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today backed the protesting MBBS and BDS interns in J&K and urged the Government to address their demand for a fair and adequate hike in stipend without further delay.

Bukhari said the young medical interns should not be compelled to stage protests to seek what he described as a legitimate demand.

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He said the interns were rendering services at various Government medical institutions, including Government Medical Colleges and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, as part of their compulsory internship.

"These talented professionals are rendering their services at various Government medical institutions, including GMCs and SKIMS Bemina, as part of their compulsory internship," Bukhari said.

He said medical interns in J&K should receive the same stipend as interns in other parts of the country performing similar clinical duties.

"Their demand is genuine, reasonable, and fully justified," he said, calling on the administration to resolve the issue and meet the demands of the protesting interns at the earliest.

The reaction comes as MBBS and BDS interns across Government Medical Colleges across J&K have suspended routine duties and launched an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of a proposed stipend hike.

Bukhari urged the Government to act promptly, saying there was no justification for forcing young medical professionals into protest to secure what he termed a fair and reasonable stipend.