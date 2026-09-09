Bukhari opposes 10+2 cap for Class-IV posts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed concern over the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s (JKSSB) decision to prescribe 10+2 as the maximum educational qualification for recently notified Class-IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts.

Bukhari said the maximum qualification criterion would render candidates with higher educational qualifications ineligible to apply, disappointing thousands of educated youth aspiring for Government jobs.

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In a statement, he said prescribing a maximum qualification effectively conveyed that being more educated could make a candidate ineligible for Government employment. He termed the decision unfair and said it could send a discouraging message to young people pursuing higher education.

Bukhari also cautioned that the policy could further discourage higher education at a time when college admissions have already been declining over the past few academic sessions. He questioned the rationale behind encouraging youth to study more while simultaneously restricting their eligibility for certain Government posts.

Urging the Government to reconsider the JKSSB notification, Bukhari demanded removal of the maximum educational qualification bar. He said all otherwise eligible candidates, whether 10+2 pass, graduates or postgraduates, should be given an equal opportunity to compete for the posts.