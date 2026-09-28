Bukhari holds NC responsible for demographic change in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on today said that the ruling National Conference (NC) must be held accountable if any demographic change occurs in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it is the Government's responsibility to prevent any such attempt.

Addressing party meeting in Natipora area here Bukhari asked, "Who allowed Mumbai-based Chawla Sahib to purchase land for a hotel in Syedpora and a Delhi-based company to acquire 150 kanals in Chattergul, despite the fact that such activities are not permissible under the existing domicile laws of Jammu and Kashmir?"

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"The prevailing trust deficit will not end until direct talks are held between the Centre and the people, particularly the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It is of utmost importance that the "Dil aur Dilli ki Dooriyan" (the gap between hearts and the Centre) be bridged through meaningful dialogue. Such engagement could help address the pressing issues and grievances that the people of J&K are currently grappling with," he said.

"Our youth are suffering with a range of issues. They are not been given police verification reports which are mandated for attaining passports and jobs. Many of our young people have been languishing in jails for years, even decades. Many others are frequently called to police stations. After all, our youth too deserve the opportunity to live a dignified and peaceful life. These are real issues, and they cannot be ignored. Until these issues are addressed, the prevailing trust deficit will continue to exist,"Bukhari said.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Bukhari said that it is least bothered about addressing public issues. He said that two years have passed since the Government came to power, yet not a single promise that the ruling party made to the people while seeking their votes has been fulfilled.

“People voted for the NC, believing its promises that it would ensure restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and restoration of statehood. In doing so, they forgot the history of the party's deceptive promises, which it has been making to the people for decades to secure votes and attain power," Bukhari added.

"During its tenure from 2009 to 2014, the NC Government only killed people here. Even today, the NC and PDP continue to accuse each other over their respective records of innocent killings during their tenures," he added.

Senior party leaders- GH Mir, Muntazir Mohiudin, Farooq Andrabi, Dilshad Shaheen, Zaffar Habib and Mohd Ashraf Dar also spoke on the occasion.