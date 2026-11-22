Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that women have an important role to play in the social, economic and political spheres of Kashmiri society. He said that the party remains committed to ensuring the economic, social and political empowerment of women in the JKUT.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the party’s women’s wing in Srinagar. The meeting, attended by women leaders and female party workers from across the district, was convened to review the role and participation of women in the party.

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Apni Party leader reiterated his concern over the problems being faced by the residents, especially the women in Srinagar city. He said there is a growing number of girls who have crossed the marriageable age, yet their parents are unable to get them married due to poverty. Men, too, are facing acute financial hardships and a lack of employment opportunities in Srinagar city.

Bukhari urged women to raise these pressing issues and play their role to get these issues resolved by the authorities. He announced that the Apni Party would enhance women’s participation and strengthen their role within the party, particularly in decision-making processes, to ensure that women have a voice and receive their due representation in the party.

Senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir emphasised that women must come forward and raise their voices on social and political issues to ensure that their concerns are heard and the issues affecting them are adequately addressed.

“We are privileged to live in a country that has taken concrete steps towards women’s empowerment. In future elections, the constitutional provision for reserving one-third (33%) of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It is a significant step forward. These provisions clearly underline the importance of women’s active and vibrant participation in social and political affairs,” he added.

Senior party leaders Dilshad Shaheen, Mohd Syed Akhoon, Farooq Andrabi, Ishrat Bashir Bhat, Zaffar Habib, Shiraza Malik, Firdousa, Sumaira, Afroza Khan, Rafiqa and others were also present.