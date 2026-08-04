Bukhari for meaningful talks between Centre, J&K people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today stressed for a meaningful dialogue between the Centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the resolution of all the pending issues.

Bukhari stated this while chairing a provincial meeting in Jammu, where senior leaders and party functionaries from across the region deliberated on the prevailing political situation, public grievances, governance issues and some important organisational matters.

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Apni Party leader urged the party leaders and senior workers to intensify their political and public outreach activities in their respective areas and ensure they are closely in touch with the people.

Reiterating Apni Party's demand, Bukhari called upon the Government of India to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to address their genuine issues and aspirations.

He said that the Prime Minister is himself committed to bridging the distance between the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country. He said this is the right time to initiate dialogue with the people to bridge the trust deficit and address their issues and concerns.

Taking a swipe at the J&K Government, AP president alleged that it had failed to live up to the expectations of the people despite receiving a strong public mandate.

The prominent leaders who were present at the meeting included Vijay Bakaya, Manjit Singh, Saleem Alam, Arun Chibber; Ajaz Kazmi, Balbir Singh, Bhagat Ram, Arun Sharma, Abhay Bakaya; Adil Wani, Raman Thapa, Pushap Dev Uppal, Manzoor Bukhari, Harpreet Singh, Vicky Soodan, Mashood Mattoo, Bodh Raj Bhagat, President, Badri Nath Sharma and others.