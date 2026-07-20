Bukhari flags off international supercar rally in Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari today flagged off the Modball Run International Supercar Rally 2026 from Rajbagh in Srinagar.

The rally, featuring 43 high-performance supercars, began in Delhi and is traveling to Leh via the scenic Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Participants reached Srinagar as part of the fourth edition of the annual automotive expedition.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the rally, Bukhari said the event would help promote Kashmir as a destination for adventure tourism. "This is a great example of adventure tourism. Kashmir is emerging as a multidimensional tourism destination, with immense potential for adventure sports and off-road travel," he said.

Congratulating the organizers and participants, Bukhari expressed hope that the rally would strengthen ties between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country. "I congratulate this enthusiastic group for organizing such an initiative. I hope this rally helps strengthen the connection between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country," he said.

Wishing the participants a safe journey to Leh, Bukhari urged them to spread a message of peace and harmony. "I wish you all a safe and successful journey to Leh. Carry with you our message of peace and love to the people of Leh, and when you return, share that message across the country. Let people know that the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand for peace, harmony and brotherhood," he added.