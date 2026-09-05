Bukhari discusses public issues in Apni Party meet

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 4: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday chaired an important party meeting attended by leaders and workers from Natipora, Budshah Nagar, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Chanapora, and Mehjoor Nagar.

The meeting was held in Srinagar and was aimed at discussing various pressing public issues and grievances faced by residents in these areas.

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During the meeting, the participants apprised Syed Bukhari of the issues confronting the people in their respective areas.

Various organisational matters were also discussed in detail.

The participants expressed grave concern over what they described as the government's failure to address public issues. They said that the government has completely failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during the 2024 elections.

Party chief spokesperson and State secretary, Muntazir Mohiuddin was also present at the meeting.