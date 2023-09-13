Bukhari asks cadre to gear-up for ULB, Panchayat elections

*Directs leaders to intensify public outreach prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has directed party cadre to gear-up for public outreach programmes in the wake of upcoming Urban Local Body and Panchayati Raj elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a meeting of party functionaries at Gandhi Nagar office of th party here today, Bukhari directed the party leaders and cadre to prepare for the Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed them to gear-up the membership drive and public outreach programme while highlighting the public grievances for early redressal.

“For the last several years, the absence of an elected Govt in Jammu and Kashmir has created a situation that has annoyed the people because of multiple issues surfaced across the erstwhile state of J&K especially in Jammu plains,” he said.

Bukhari said that the unilateral decision of the authorities to install smart meters and inflated electricity bills has overburdened the pockets of masses in Jammu. “The continuous functioning of Toll Plaza on Jammu – Pathankot National Highway despite protests in Jammu, Samba and Kathua, underdevelopment, unemployment, drug addiction are such issues that has affected the normal life of the people, and they want that these issues should be addressed in a humanitarian way,” he said.

He asked the Party leaders to intensify their door to door campaign across the region and help the people by highlighting their issues. “The people in J&K have remained victims of divisive politics and therefore, they should be provided unbiased representation,” he said addressing the party leaders.

He expressed surprise as to why the Assembly elections are being delayed in Jammu and Kashmir when the people in Jammu as well as in Kashmir Regions equally demand restoration of Statehood and democratic system. He, however, appreciated that the Urban Local Body and Panchayat elections are going to be held in J&K.

Party vice president Aijaz Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion and informed that the Apni Party has gained support from the people of all segments of society in Reasi and Ramban districts like other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people have pinned their hopes with the Apni Party as it highlighted their issues and got them resolved regarding jobs, and land protection.

Provincial president Manjit Singh, senior leaders Qamar Choudhary (Ex-MLA), Prem Lal (Ex-MLA), Shah Mohd Tantray (Ex-MLA), Sheikh Shafi, Arun Kumar Chhiber, Mohinder Kumar Parihar, Dr. Rohit Gupta, Sohan Singh Sony, Riyaz Atish, Saleem Alam, Bodh Raj, Ajaz Kazmi, Bhagat Ram, PD Uppal, Harpreet Singh, Raman Thappa and others also spoke on the occasion.