Bukhari appeals PM, EAM for early return of stranded pilgrims in Saudi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safe and early return of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia after their return flights were cancelled due to the prevailing uncertainty in the region.

In a statement, Altaf Bukhari expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the stranded pilgrims, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He said their prolonged stay had left many of them facing uncertainty and financial hardship, with reports indicating that they are struggling to afford accommodation, food and essential medicines.

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Apni Party president urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to facilitate their return and provide necessary assistance to those affected.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and ensure that the Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia are brought back home safely and at the earliest. The government must take all necessary measures to help them during this difficult time and ensure that they do not continue to suffer due to the cancellation of their flights,” he said.