Building Affairss organizes quality appraisal workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: A quality appraisal workshop was organized by Building Affairss & Merino Industries with the participation of contractors. The event was conducted by Anil Aggarwal, Director, Building Affairss, and Nishant Kumar, Swastik & Nitin, executives of Merino.

Speaking on behalf of Merino Group about its association with Anil Aggarwal, Swastik said, "Our company values Anil Aggarwal's uninterrupted multi-decades-old association with Merino Group since its inception as the oldest dealer & the originator of Merino Laminates in J&K UT. His continued patronage and sincere inputs have played an important role in promoting the brand in the UT over the years."

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"Driven by the inherent value of constant innovation, Merino offers a diverse bouquet of multiple surfaces with infinite design possibilities that showcase its world-class manufacturing prowess," he said.

Highlighting the products of Building Affairss, Anil Aggarwal said, "Consumers spend their hard-earned money on their dream houses and we, therefore, carrying on with our decades-old legacy, are committed to providing the best quality products at the most reasonable & customer-friendly prices so that our customers get value for money. Adhering to our utmost motto of customer satisfaction, we believe in selling quality rather than only quantity," said Aggarwal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Building Affairss, being the first of its kind multi-interior designer products showroom in Jammu at the time, opened in 2015 at Aggarwal Complex, Marble Market. It is a one-stop shop providing high-quality Plywood, Laminates, Modular Kitchen, Wardrobe & Door hardware & accessories, Wooden Floorings, Blinds, Wall Papers, Artificial Grass and a unique variety of various other classy home designer products, all under one roof at very reasonable and affordable prices for customers.