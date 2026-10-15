Budhigandaki flood devastates Manaslu trekking route, wiping out hotels and livelihoods

KATHMANDU, Oct 14: As the October trekking season began, hotels from Yarukhola to Dobhan in Dharche Rural Municipality were being prepared to welcome tourists, with business owners hoping Dashain visitors would help revive earnings. However, the October 11 Budhigandaki flood washed away hotels and homes, dashing hopes of a successful trekking season and leaving residents seeking relief.

Due to the heavy flood that washed away five bridges and key roads and trails, the worst-hit area was Ward 1 of Dharche Rural Municipality, which led many residents to face the loss of their homes and livelihoods, who were preparing for the trekking season.

"This is the start of the trekking season. When tourists arrive, we have a good income," ward chair Ram Singh Gurung told Kantipur newspaper.

Advertisement

He added, "We had hoped to use that money to celebrate Dashain. Instead, the flood swept away homes and hotels."

The flood led to the sweeping away of five bridges in the area, including four footbridges and one motorable bridge and simultaneously destroyed more than two dozen hotels, including well-equipped lodges that catered to trekkers, affecting around 1,000 people on either side of the river, Gurung said.

He stated, "We need bridges to reconnect the banks and reopen the trekking route. Roads have been damaged at four points, cutting off tourist access to northern Gorkha."

Meanwhile, 24 houses were destroyed and 15 others were damaged by the flood between Yarukhola and Dobhan, displacing 76 people and putting another 70 at risk. Gurung estimated the damage in his ward at around Rs 100 million.

He further said that food supplies reaching displaced families remained inadequate. Gurung added, "Very little in relief supplies has reached us. Even a sack of rice would not meet a family's immediate needs."

A matter that needs attention is that Ward 3 of Chumnubri Rural Municipality has also been badly hit, with the homes of 23 families being completely destroyed, according to ward chair Ram Kumar Gurung. He said that around 200 people needed some form of assistance, and road restoration is in an urgent need.

"Relief is reaching displaced families scattered across different areas. The immediate priority is to rebuild the roads washed away by the flood," Gurung said.

Moreover, roads have also been damaged around Sirdibas, Jagat, Salleri-Paiyun, Yaru, Khorlabesi, and Kalubhir, making it difficult to take food and other essential supplies to affected wards, he stated.

He said, ''The flood has also severely destroyed hotels in Jagat's market hub, Tallo Bagar. Some of Tallo Bagar's hotels have been swept away, cutting off a vital source of income for local people serving tourists.''

The extreme flooding has damaged the trekking trails across the Manaslu region that has forced some visitors to turn back, while others remain stranded midway through their journeys.

Some tourists are stuck in Chhekampar in ward 7 of Chumnubri and Jagat in ward 3, where damaged trails have blocked movement in both directions.

Manaslu Conservation Area Project (MCAP) Information Officer Bhuwan Ojha stated that of the 97 tourists registered in Jagat, 12 have been returned, but the rest were stuck there for three days.

He added that 17 tourists who were stuck in Chumnubri-6's Lokpa have returned.

Out of 107 foreign and 80 Nepali visitors in the Chum Valley area, 19 foreign tourists were evacuated by helicopter.

Significantly, the flood also displaced around 63 families in wards 3 and 5 of Arughat Rural Municipality. Rural municipality chair Raju Gurung said those displaced had been accommodated at Bhumithan, and that relief supplies were adequate.

"We have temporarily housed 40 displaced families at Bhumithan. There is enough relief, including food," he added.

In Ward 2 of Tripurasundari Rural Municipality, Dhading, 19 people have been displaced. According to ward chair Krishna Bahadur Khatri, they have no problems with food or accommodation.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority noted that relief supplies, including food, temporary shelter materials, clothing and hygiene essentials, have been sent to flood-affected areas in Gorkha and Dhading.

Notably, the authority's spokesperson, Ram Bahadur KC, said the initial phase of search, rescue and relief operations is underway, and the government would take further steps after assessing the situation.

(UNI)