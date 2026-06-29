Budhal–Gabbar Road turns into a flowing stream

Rain exposes official negligence

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDHAL, June 28: Heavy rainfall on Sunday once again exposed the deteriorating condition of road infrastructure in the Budhal area of Rajouri district.

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Several roads in the region were submerged due to waterlogging, but the 10-kilometre Budhal–Gabbar Road, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), was the worst affected. Rainwater flowed over the road surface like a stream, bringing traffic to a near standstill and causing immense hardship to commuters.

The failure of the roadside drainage system resulted in rainwater overflowing onto the road, leaving several vehicles stranded. Travellers were forced to struggle through the flooded stretch as traffic moved at a snail’s pace.

According to local residents, the construction of the Budhal–Gabbar Road began in 2008 and was completed in 2018. However, since its completion, the road has allegedly not received proper maintenance or regular repairs. Over the years, deep potholes have developed at several locations, the road surface has deteriorated badly, and the roadside drainage system has become completely dysfunctional.

Residents said that the drains are choked with mud, stones, and debris, preventing rainwater from flowing through its natural channels. Consequently, rainwater overflows onto the road during every spell of rainfall, turning this vital road into a flowing stream and making travel dangerous. They alleged that despite repeated representations to the concerned department, no permanent solution has been provided.

Mohammad Shabir Lohar, a resident of Bathan village, said that rainwater entered his house and agricultural land situated just a few metres from the road, causing considerable damage to his property and crops.

Former Sarpanch and senior PDP leader Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi strongly condemned the continued neglect of the Budhal–Gabbar Road, saying that the present situation reflects gross administrative failure and the absence of regular maintenance.

The local residents have appealed to the District Administration and the PMGSY authorities to immediately restore the road, clear the blocked drainage system, and ensure regular maintenance so that the people of the area, as well as the growing number of tourists visiting Budhal, do not continue to suffer due to official negligence.