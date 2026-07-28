A two-Day Celebration of Faith, History and Ancient Legends Begins on July 29

By K. Kumar

Nestled amid the picturesque hills of the Chenani region in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Budha Kedarnath stands as one of the oldest and most revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees converge at this sacred cave temple to participate in the historic two-day Budha Kedarnath Mela, which this year will commence on July 29, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

The annual fair is not merely a religious gathering but a vibrant celebration of faith, mythology, tradition and cultural heritage that has been preserved for generations.

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A Sacred Shrine in the Hills

Located about 113 kilometres from Jammu and 47 kilometres from Udhampur, Budha Kedarnath is easily accessible by road. Pilgrims travelling from Chenani take the Chenani–Pattan Garh road before crossing the River Tawi, whose winding course adds to the scenic beauty of the journey.

About 14 kilometres from Chenani, a link road branches off from Raji Mohra and leads to the shrine, situated approximately five kilometres away. On the way lies another ancient pilgrimage site known as Gaya, adding spiritual significance to the route.

Surrounded by dense forests, hills and the sacred waters of the Devak rivulet, the temple offers a serene atmosphere that attracts devotees, pilgrims and nature lovers alike.

The Mysterious Cave Temple

Unlike conventional temples, Budha Kedarnath is built over a naturally formed cave carved into solid rock. Inside the cave is a remarkable stone formation believed to represent the knee of Lord Shiva, resembling a human knee in shape and appearance.

Several naturally formed idols of Hindu deities are also found inside the cave, along with a perennial source of holy water flowing from within the rock.

To have darshan of the sacred knee, devotees must pass through a narrow and dimly lit cave passage, making the spiritual experience unique and unforgettable.

Miracles Associated with the Shrine

For centuries, Budha Kedarnath has been surrounded by beliefs that continue to inspire devotion among pilgrims.

According to local tradition, the first rays of the rising sun fall directly upon the sacred stone knee through an unseen opening in the cave, illuminating the shrine every morning.

Another enduring belief is that no one can remain inside the temple after sunset. The temple priest performs the evening prayers before dusk and leaves immediately thereafter. Local residents recount stories of individuals who attempted to spend the night inside the cave but were mysteriously forced out by an unseen power.

Many villagers also claim that, during the early hours before dawn, sounds of conch shells, temple bells and devotional chants can sometimes be heard from the cave despite the absence of any worshippers, reinforcing the shrine's mystical reputation.

The Legend Behind Budha Kedarnath

The temple derives its name from a fascinating legend associated with Lord Shiva and the demon Bhasmasur.

According to Hindu mythology, Bhasmasur performed severe penance to please Lord Shiva. Impressed by his devotion, Shiva granted him a boon that anyone whose head was touched by Bhasmasur's right hand would instantly turn to ashes.

Consumed by arrogance, the demon attempted to test the boon on Lord Shiva himself. To escape, Shiva travelled across the worlds before finally arriving at the present-day Budha Kedarnath valley disguised as an old sage—or "Budha", meaning aged.

Shiva entered the cave and transformed His knee into stone while remaining hidden inside. Bhasmasur reached the cave but could not enter because it was surrounded by a divine ring of fire.

Meanwhile, Lord Vishnu assumed the enchanting form of Mohini and began dancing outside the cave. Fascinated by her beauty, Bhasmasur imitated every dance movement. At the crucial moment, Mohini placed her hand upon her head. As Bhasmasur copied the gesture, his own hand touched his head, causing him to be reduced instantly to ashes.

Local tradition identifies a mound near the cave as the place where Bhasmasur's ashes fell, making it another sacred landmark connected with the legend.

Sacred Cremation Ground

The banks of the Devak rivulet near Budha Kedarnath also hold immense religious significance.

Many families from distant regions bring the mortal remains of their loved ones here for cremation. According to local belief, cremation at Budha Kedarnath grants spiritual liberation, eliminating the need to immerse the ashes in the holy Ganga at Haridwar.

This belief has made the shrine one of the most sacred cremation sites in the Jammu region.

Historic two-Day Mela Begins on July 29

The three-day Budha Kedarnath Mela will begin on July 29, attracting thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states.

The festival features continuous prayers, bhajans, community feasts (langars), devotional programmes and religious ceremonies. The shrine and surrounding area come alive with spiritual fervour as devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

A major attraction of this year's celebrations will be the second Shobha Yatra (Chhari Yatra), which will commence on July 29, the day of Guru Purnima, from Chandi Mata Temple, Garnai Chowk, Udhampur. The ceremonial procession carrying the sacred Chhari will pass through several villages before reaching Budha Kedarnath, where special prayers and rituals will be performed.

A Living Heritage of Jammu

Budha Kedarnath is far more than a place of worship. It represents a remarkable blend of mythology, faith, natural beauty and centuries-old traditions that continue to shape the cultural identity of the Jammu region.

As devotees gather for the annual mela, the sacred cave once again becomes a symbol of unwavering faith, drawing pilgrims who believe that the blessings of Lord Shiva continue to reside within the ancient hills of Budha Kedarnath.

With the commencement of the historic fair on July 29, Budha Kedarnath is once again set to witness an extraordinary confluence of devotion, tradition and spirituality, reaffirming its place as one of the most cherished pilgrimage destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy Rush Amarnath Yatra

People say that the turnout for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra is very high, causing inconvenience. The government should arrange vehicles to facilitate visits to such historic sites as well.