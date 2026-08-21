POONCH/JAMMU, Aug 21: A 68-year-old pilgrim from Bihar undertaking the Budha Amarnath yatra died after complaining of chest discomfort at a lodging centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Prasad, a resident of Belaganj in Gaya district of Bihar, they said.

According to officials, the pilgrim developed chest discomfort during the intervening night of August 20 and 21, and was brought to the District Hospital Poonch at around 12:15 am where he passed away.

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The cause of death was recorded as cardiac arrest, officials said

The Budha Amarnath yatra, which was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 17 from Jammu, will continue till August 28. (Agencies)