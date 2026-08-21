Budha Amarnath Pilgrim Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Poonch
A 68-year-old pilgrim from Bihar undertaking the Budha Amarnath yatra died after complaining of chest discomfort at a lodging centre in Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Prasad, a resident of Belaganj...
A 68-year-old pilgrim from Bihar undertaking the Budha Amarnath yatra died after complaining of chest discomfort at a lodging centre in Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Prasad, a resident of Belaganj in Gaya district of Bihar, they said.
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